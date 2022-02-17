FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a Team Kentucky update at approximately 12:30 p.m. Feb. 17, 2022.

The governor says the briefing will include several topics including economic development and infrastructure improvements along with the coronavirus in the commonwealth, vaccinations, boosters and testing.

The state’s latest COVID-19 update as of Wednesday, Feb. 16 confirmed 5,166 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths, bringing the state to 1,249,266 total cases and 13,482 deaths throughout the pandemic.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health says as of Wednesday evening, 1,689 Kentuckians were hospitalized with 316 patients in the ICU and 155 on ventilators.

The state’s current COVID-19 positivity rate is listed as 16.19% with 112 of the state’s 120 counties still in red on the current incidence rate map.