FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says those who lost some important documents in the devastating floods that tore through eastern Kentucky last week will soon be able to get them replaced.

The governor says he has signed an emergency order to help make it easier for victims of the floods in 13 counties to replace essential documents such as driver’s licenses and titles for free by waiving the fees required for duplicates of the documents. Those counties include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties. He says the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will deploy driver licensing staff to help the area with a full range of licensing services.

Pop-up locations for the licensing services will be available at the following locations between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on the designated days with no appointment needed:

Friday, August 5: Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, 75 Theatre Court, Prestonsburg, Ky. 41653

Monday, August 8: Pine Mountain State Resort Park, 1050 State Park Road, Pineville, Ky. 40977

Tuesday, August 9: Buckhorn State Resort Park, 4441 Ky Hwy. 1833, Buckhorn, Ky. 41721

According to the governor, the death toll from the floods remains at 37 Kentuckians. Beshear says the fatalities include eight in Breathitt County, two in Clay County, 17 in Knott County, three in Letcher County and seven in Perry County.

Beshear says the Kentucky State Police has completed over 1,000 wellness checks that “went incredibly well,” but missing persons cases have been opened for three women in Breathitt County. The governor says the number is from reports into the KSP posts and doesn’t take into account reporting to other local agencies.

The governor also says between the Kentucky National Guard, West Virginia National Guard and Tennessee National Guard, more than 1,300 rescues have been completed in the area.

On Monday, Gov. Beshear ordered all state offices to lower their flags to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and ending at sunset on Sunday, Aug. 7 to recognize the loss that so many Kentuckians have been through. He also said he would light the Capitol dome and the Governor’s mansion green, the color of compassion, as he did during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, Beshear announced that Floyd and Pike counties were now included among those eligible for FEMA assistance. Eligibility had already been granted to Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties.

Those who sustained losses in the designated counties can apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

Mobile FEMA registration centers will be open to help with applications for federal assistance and provide information about other disaster recovery resources. Here are the registration centers:

Courtesy: Gov. Andy Beshear

Kentucky Power said approximately 23,000 customers lost power due to the storms. As of today, Wednesday, Aug. 3, the company says power has been restored for around 78% of those customers. According to the outage map, approximately 5,431 outages are still in need of repair throughout the region.

According to Kentucky Power, terrain and poor conditions are making the remaining restoration efforts “extremely difficult and time consuming.” The company says many of the areas are not accessible by truck and crews are manually hand-setting poles as well as walking, climbing and using ATVs to reach those areas.

Despite the difficulties, Kentucky Power says they anticipate having most restorations completed by the end of the week.

Due to extreme heat in the forecast, cooling stations have been opened in eight counties, including:

Breathitt County – Breathitt Library located at 1024 College Ave. in Lost Creek

Floyd County – Floyd Community Center located at 7199 KY-80 in Langley

Johnson County – City of Paintsville Recreation Center located at 232 Preston Street in Paintsville

Knott County – Knott County Sportsplex located at 450 Kenny Champion Loop in Leburn

Letcher County – Letcher County Central High School located at 435 Cougar Drive in Whitesburg

Perry County – Perry County Community Center located at 354 Perry Park in Hazard

Pike County – Valley Elementary School located at 162 Douglas Parkway in Pikeville

Wolfe County – Senior Center located at 76 Marion Street in Campton

To report a missing person in the floods:

According to the Kentucky State Police, if you want to report someone in Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd or Pike counties, contact Post 9 Pikeville at 606-433-7711.

If you want to report someone missing in Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie counties, contact Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

If you want to report someone missing in Jackson, Owsley or Lee counties, contact Post 7 Richmond at 859-623-2404.

If you want to report someone missing in Wolfe or Morgan counties, contact Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127.

If you want to report someone missing in Harlan County, contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.