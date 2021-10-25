Beshear: GOP leaders rebuff overture on essential-worker pay

FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Tyson Foods team members receive COVID-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility. Tyson Foods will require all of its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, becoming one of the first major employer of frontline workers to so amid a resurgence of the virus. Tyson, one of the world’s largest food companies, announced Tuesday, Aug. 3, that members of leadership team must be vaccinated by Sept. 24 and the rest of its office workers by Oct. 1. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods File)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s Republican legislative leaders have rejected a request to appoint members to a group to discuss using federal pandemic aid to reward frontline workers with bonuses.

Instead, top GOP lawmakers responded that the Democratic governor should work through the committee process once the legislature reconvenes. Gov. Andy Beshear talked about the response Monday.

He asked that legislative leaders select lawmakers to join a working group to fill in details of his plan.

Beshear wants to use $400 million in federal pandemic assistance to award extra pay to essential workers employed throughout the pandemic.

