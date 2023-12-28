CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s Chef Paul Smith is continuing to add more awards and honors to his name and the name of his restaurants.

Each year, ‘West Virginia Living’ Magazine releases their “Best of WV” list, and for 2023, Chef Paul Smith of Charleston took home the title of “Best Chef.”

Smith is the owner of 1010 Bridge Road and Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream in Charleston as well as The Pitch Sports Bar & Grill in Dunbar. He also serves as a chef partner for The Humble Tomato in Lewisburg and Barkadas in Charleston, and is a collaborator for Blue Smoke Salsa in Charleston.

One of Smith’s restaurants, 1010 Bridge Restaurant and Catering, was named “The Best of” in two categories: Best Fine Dining and Best Appalachian Cuisine. The category of Best Appalachian Cuisine goes to restaurants that “elevate traditional Appalachian and locally sourced ingredients” into their menus.

Along with 1010 Bridge Restaurant and Catering, Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream earned the title of Best Ice Cream Shop. The Pitch Sports Bar & Grill was named first runner up in the categories of Best Wings and Best Burger, and second runner up in the category of Best Pizza.

The Humble Tomato, where Smith is a chef partner, also earned first runner up for both Best Brunch and Best Italian Restaurant. Blue Smoke Salsa, with whom he is a collaborator, won the category of Best West Virginia Made Food Product.

Smith says while his restaurants and those where he is a chef partner all have different themes, there is a common goal that helps make each of them a success.

“All of my restaurants have one thing in common – the focus on the details as well as the entire experience of hospitality,” Smith said. “So that is what we strive for, and I think it shows in the attention to detail in all the restaurants.”

He also says his employees are a key part in the restaurant experience.

“We focus on our employees first and ourselves second, and they give it back 10-fold,” Smith said.

This year, Smith also became a regional finalist for the James Beard Award. While he did not receive the award, Capitol Market hosted a watch party this summer for the event so the community could come out and support Smith while he was in Chicago for the event. He spoke with 13 News after his return, saying he hoped his nomination would help put West Virginia on the map for “foodie tourism.”

In May, Smith also earned the Game Changer Award from the Charleston Convention & Visitors Bureau’s 2023 Tourism and Hospitality Awards.

“We’re thinking out side the box. We’re also trying to be leaders in West Virginia hospitality,” said Smith. “We look at hospitality as a recipe. So, the food would be the center of the plate – the protein – then the ambiance, the music, the drinks, etc. We want you to have that experience and forget everything that’s going on outside until you leave again.”

Smith was also selected by the governor’s office and West Virginia Department of Tourism to serve as the chef ambassador of the Metro area for the WV Tourism chef ambassador program. He says being part of the program is an honor.

‘What I try to do is take a different way of looking at things and focus on culture,” said Smith. “It’s really why I moved back home to make a difference in our state and hospitality industry.”