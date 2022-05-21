CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — V. E. Schwab, C.J. Box, and Elin Hilderbrand are among the authors to be featured at the West Virginia Book Festival in October.

According to the Kanawha County Public Library, the West Virginia Book Festival is a free event on October 21 and 22.

They say there will be presentations, workshops, family activities, and the annual Used Book Sale.

Featured authors include:

“New York Times” bestselling author Victoria “V. E.” Schwab – “Shades of Magic” series, “Villains” series, “Cassidy Blake” series, “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue”

– “Shades of Magic” series, “Villains” series, “Cassidy Blake” series, “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” “New York Times” bestselling author and Edgar Allan Poe Award recipient C. J. Box – “Blue Heaven” and the Joe Pickett series.

– “Blue Heaven” and the Joe Pickett series. Author of 28 novels Elin Hilderbrand – “The Hotel Nantucket”

– “The Hotel Nantucket” “LA Times” Book Prize recipient Deesha Philyaw – Short story collection “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies”

– Short story collection “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies” Children’s book author Marc Brown – “Arthur” book series and Emmy-winning “Arthur” television series.

Sponsors for the festival include West Virginia Public Broadcasting, the West Virginia Library Commission, The Center for the Book, The Marshall University Foundation, The Friends of The Library, TC Energy Foundation and the Nelle Ratrie Chilton Charitable Trust.