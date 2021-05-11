Better Business Bureau sets local event to help residents prevent identity theft

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Better Business Bureau is hosting a free community shred and e-cycle event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at the parking lot at the corner of 3rd Avenue and 16th Street, or Hal Greer Boulevard, at Marshall University in Huntington.

Officials say both businesses and individuals can bring documents listing personal or financial information to shred commercially at the site. They will also have e-cycling available for cable, car batteries, cell phones, circuit boards, fax machines, computers, ink and toner cartridges, keyboards, IT equipment, game systems, mice, modems, flat-screen monitors, laptops, phone systems, speakers, UPS units, printers, VCRs and other electronic items.

Televisions, however, will not be accepted at this year’s event, according to event officials.

All participants are asked to remain in their vehicles as a COVID-19 safety precaution. There is no charge to take part in the event, but the BBB says they will accept monetary donations for the Charitable and Educational Fund to help continue the service.

The BBB says shredding these items is one way to help safeguard personal and financial information against identity theft. The Identity Theft Resource Center uses the SHRED acronym to remind people of ways to protect themselves from having their information stolen:

S – Strengthen your passwords using at least eight characters including symbols, numbers and both upper and lower case letters.

H – Handle your personal identifying information carefully and do not give it out unless absolutely necessary.

R – Read your credit reports annually. You can use AnnualCreditReport.com every year for a free credit report.

E Empty your purse or wallet. Do not carry anything more than necessary and never keep your Social Security card with you.

D – Discuss these tips with those around you to educate them on ways to prevent identity theft.

You can learn more information on the event online or by calling the BBB office at 330-454-9401.