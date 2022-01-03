Beware of jury duty phone scam, Kanawha Sheriff’s Office says

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new jury duty scam happening in Kanawha County.

The sheriff’s office says the Kanawha Circuit Clerk’s Office found was told about a teacher being contacted and told she had missed jury duty. The scammer told the teacher that a warrant would be issued for her arrest unless she paid a fine over the phone.

Luckily, the teacher suspected that this was a scam and contacted the courts directly.

The courts will never demand payment of fines by phone. They will never threaten arrest or demand immediate payment.

Those who receive a phone call like this one are urged to contact the government agency the caller claims to represent. Do not give payment information away over the phone.