ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Athens County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about spam posts popping up in Facebook groups.

The sheriff’s office said that there has been an increase in these posts in local buy/sell/trade and community groups.

Some of these posts will show an injured animal, missing person, or advertisement for a too-good-to-be-true kind of real estate deal. Here are some examples:

Courtesy: Athens County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office noted that, while there are legitimate posts about these topics, residents should make sure information is from a trusted source before they share it on social media.

Though the examples provided were in the Southeast Ohio region, 13 News has also seen similar posts in neighborhood groups across the Tri-State.