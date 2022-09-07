CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bicyclist injured after being hit by a car in Charleston will be cited in the incident, police say.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the area of 7th Avenue and 21st Street in Charleston, 911 dispatchers say. According to the Charleston Police Department, the bicyclist received only minor injuries in the incident but was taken to the hospital for observation.

CPD says the bicyclist will be cited for riding a bike on the sidewalk and not yielding the right of way to a motorist. The driver of the vehicle will not face any charges.