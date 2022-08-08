KENTUCKY (WOWK) – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are set to visit parts of eastern Kentucky hit by the devastating flooding that tore through several counties between July 26 and July 28.

The Biden’s will join Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and Second Gentleman Chris O’Bryan to visit families impacted by the flooding and analyze FEMA efforts at the State Disaster Recovery Center. The president and the governor are scheduled to participate in a briefing on the ongoing response efforts around 12:30 p.m.

Biden and Beshear will also deliver remarks around 2 p.m. during their neighborhood tour.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden made additional federal disaster assistance available to southeastern Kentuckians affected by severe flooding.

Under the President’s order, federal funding was made available for Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation at 75% of the total eligible costs. Federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, have been raised to 100% of the total eligible costs for a 30-day period within the first 120 days of the order.

The areas that will benefit from the President’s order include Clay, Floyd, Knott, Martin, Owsley, Perry and Pike counties.

As of Friday, 37 Kentuckians have died in the flooding and authorities were still searching for two people out of Breathitt County.

This morning, Kentucky Power is reporting 538 customers without power, down from the more than 23,000 reported immediately after the storms and flooding.