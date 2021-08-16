Big ATV manufactures ride along Hatfield McCoy trails

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin rode on the Hatfield-McCoy Trails today to show big manufacturers all the Mountain State has to offer when it comes to outdoor recreation.

Senator Joe Manchin says the trails are a perfect match for ATV manufacturers: “We’re basically trying to say, why not manufacture here? At the heart of off-road vehicles which is basically in southern West Virginia.”

Monday afternoon, executives from Polaris, Kawasaki and Honda powersports all rode along the trails to highlight examples of the state’s growing ATV tourism industry.

Overall, the executives were impressed:

“The trails are unbelievable. I’ve never rode a trail system like this in my life and I’ve been doing this in the industry for 40 years,” said Bill Jenkins with Kawasaki Motor Corporations USA.

Manchin says having these companies manufacture here could help stimulate West Virginia’s economy:

“We can teach those in our community and technical schools. That’s what we’re trying to do is kind of an all in to transition to make sure they understand that we can grow an economy here.”

The offer is now officially on the table for these companies to come and manufacture in the Mountain State and today’s visit and ride-along really got some of these companies thinking.

“I think today starts a great day to understand what opportunities are here in West Virginia, start to learn more about the state and what the capabilities are and then see if that is a potential future site for what we want to do in manufacturing,” said Steve Menneto, Polaris’ President of Off-Road Vehicles.

