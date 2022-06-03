KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha Valley Trail Alliance (KV Trails) is doing a “big dig” on Saturday at Kanawha State Forest (KSF), and they are asking the public to lend a hand and some tools.

The “First Saturday” monthly trail event and workday take place at 9 a.m. at the top of Four Mile Hollow Road. KV Trails describes the event location as at the “top of the last hill, where the pavement ends.”

“With your help, we can move some dirt on Saturday, June 4th at 9:00 AM.” KV Trails

People who show up 30 minutes early can join a representative of the KV Trails Committee for coffee, donuts and trail-related information. There will also be a brief tailgate safety meeting before work starts.

Aside from volunteer help, KV Trails is also asking people to loan their tools during the work session. Tools that can help with the project include a Mattock or heavy-duty hoe, hand saw, steel rake and pruners.

It is also recommended that volunteers wear sturdy shoes, leather work gloves and eye protection.

Those who cannot make it on Saturday but are interested in getting involved in future events can visit the KV Trails website.