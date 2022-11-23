CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes is closed after a two-vehicle accident with injuries around 1:10 p.m., according to Metro 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell 13 News the crash occurred just outside of Hope Drug Rehabilitation, located at 5257 Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes.

Paramedics are on the scene, and one patient is being taken to the hospital, dispatchers say.

The 5200 block of Big Tyler Road is closed as of 1:25 p.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are on the scene.