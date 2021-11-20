Bikers’ boot drive to benefit area kids this Christmas

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A local biker group based out of Huntington, West Virginia is continuing a six-year holiday tradition.

If you passed through the Guyandotte area Saturday afternoon, you may have spotted Santa. The Wayfarers Motorcycle Club held a boot drive along 3rd Avenue to help purchase Christmas presents for families who might not be able to afford them this year.



The Wayfarers Motorcycle Club gathers donations to buy Christmas gifts for kids in the area. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The club’s president says since they started this fundraiser, it’s grown quite a bit.

As our membership has grown and as our involvement in the community has grown and people are starting to give back, it’s accelerated to now where we’re helping out in excess of twenty families a year… which is a great thing. Kevin Byrd, Wayfarers Motorcycle Club president

If you’re interested in making a donation, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.