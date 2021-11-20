Bikers’ boot drive to benefit area kids this Christmas

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A local biker group based out of Huntington, West Virginia is continuing a six-year holiday tradition.
If you passed through the Guyandotte area Saturday afternoon, you may have spotted Santa. The Wayfarers Motorcycle Club held a boot drive along 3rd Avenue to help purchase Christmas presents for families who might not be able to afford them this year.
The club’s president says since they started this fundraiser, it’s grown quite a bit.
As our membership has grown and as our involvement in the community has grown and people are starting to give back, it’s accelerated to now where we’re helping out in excess of twenty families a year… which is a great thing.Kevin Byrd, Wayfarers Motorcycle Club president
If you’re interested in making a donation, click here.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.