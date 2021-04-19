Bill could make Ohio a Second Amendment Sanctuary State

(WKBN) – Ohio could become a Second Amendment Sanctuary State, meaning federal regulations on guns wouldn’t apply here.

Gun violence has spiked across the U.S. during the pandemic. The FBI says 2020 saw an increase in murders by more than 20% — that’s a record.

The Valley hasn’t escaped this national trend of increased gun violence. Just in Youngstown, the number of shooting deaths is up — something that prompted a “stop the violence” forum this past weekend.

President Biden has called America’s problem with gun violence an “epidemic” and “international embarrassment.” He’s proposed six possible executive order law changes, including banning ghost guns — guns without serial numbers.

Many people across the country support these measures, including the Moms Demand Action Ohio chapter. In a statement, they said:

With our state in the grips of a gun violence epidemic that kills over 1,500 Ohioans a year, we instead ask our lawmakers to listen to the voices of the majority of people in Ohio who support common sense public safety measures.”

Still, potential gun laws make some Ohioans nervous.

House Bill 62 would make Ohio a Second Amendment Sanctuary State, meaning Ohio would have the power to nullify any federal law or court ruling that goes against the second amendment. This includes:

Tax on guns or ammunition

Registering or tracking guns and their owners

Any act forbidding gun ownership or transfer

Any act ordering the confiscation of guns

Rob Sexton, with the Buckeye Firearms Association, said the bill is a step to prevent a federal threat to gun ownership.

“Ohio is not going to participate in going down the road of taking away the gun rights of law-abiding people. I think they’re searching for solutions for how to best protect our rights as guaranteed by the constitution and this is their first attempt to provide that protection.”

Others oppose this bill and legal professionals question if it will stand up in court.

“Right now, my first guess would be that if it got to the Supreme Court, assuming it passed, my guess is the federal government, the Supreme Court, would rule in favor of the federal government,” said Marc Clauson, a history and law professor at Cedarville University.

This bill is sponsored by District 63’s Representative Mike Loychik.