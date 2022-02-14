CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It is currently not a crime in West Virginia to use sexual means to extort another person. But that may change with a new bill being considered in the State Senate.

In many ways, the law is catching up with technology. Given the proliferation of cell phones over the past two decades, some couples take intimate photos of each other. But sometimes that can go south when a breakup occurs, and the photos can be used to make threats.

Other types of sexual extortion can take place in the workplace or classroom, but up until now, victims could only file civil lawsuits.

Senate Bill 86 changes that, by creating criminal laws and penalties for trying to sexually coerce or extort a person. It can happen in a variety of ways.

“We have a college professor-administrator, true case, where the student is told in college, ‘If you do not have sex with me, you will not graduate,'” said State Sen. Mike Woelfel, (D) Cabell – Minority Whip.

“When it comes to sexual extortion, you are using photos that have been sent to you for a private reason, to expose you so that either you have to choose to stay with somebody, or lose your job,” said State Sen. Amy Grady (R) Mason.

Lawmakers are particularly concerned about young people, who often have cell phones and internet technology, but may not think about the potential consequences, even if they consent to take an intimate photograph.

If the law is passed, sexual extortion can lead to prison sentences from one to 10 years, a $5,000 fine or both.