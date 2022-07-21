PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WOWK) – Sharable scooters could soon be seen on the streets of Portsmouth.

Portsmouth City Council Monday will vote on whether or not to enter into an operating agreement with a company called Bird Rides, out of West Hollywood, California, to provide the service.

The agreement, which would provide for stand-up scooters, would last for one year.

The scooters would be for people over the age of 18, and available for riding on streets, and in bike lanes and bike paths.

They would be available to the public from 5:00 a.m. until midnight.

We will let you know Monday what the council decides.