MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—”If anyone sees a 6-foot emu running around in Point Pleasant, let me know…”

Mason County resident Jimmy Workman took to Facebook on Friday night for help finding his emu “Birdy.”

Workman says that Birdy went missing on Friday morning after he somehow managed to get out of his run, and, since emus can run up to 30 miles per hour for long distances, there’s no telling where Birdy might turn up.

Workman told 13 News that his family has had Birdy for a little over a year and got the bird when he was a week or two old.

Anyone with information about Birdy’s whereabouts should call 304-812-3558.