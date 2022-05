FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Authorities in Floyd County, Kentucky are asking residents not to feed the bears.

Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls in the Ivel area this evening after residents spotted a black bear around some of the homes and businesses. They’re asking that anyone who lives in or is driving through that area of U.S. 23 not to throw food or leave any food out at night in an attempt to feed the animal.