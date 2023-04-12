CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Area Medical Center is warning its employees and patients to be cautious after a bear sighting at one of their Kanawha City locations.

According to CAMC, the sighting happened near Chesterfield Avenue in the area of the CAMC LabWorks, Gastroenterology, and new Center for Learning and Research. The facilities are near the Aladdin restaurant.

CAMC says the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has been notified and will be working with CAMC to capture and relocate the animal away from a hospital. Hospital officials say they do not want their patients to be afraid of the bear, but to use caution in the area until it is relocated.

Anyone who sees the bear is urged to contact CAMC’s security office at 304-388-5588.