CATLETTSBURG, KY (WOWK) – Another bear has been spotted wandering a neighborhood in our area, this time in Kentucky.

The black bear was caught a Ring doorbell camera from a home on Route 3 in the Catlettsburg area of Boyd County. The video from resident Madison Battista shows the bear coming up onto her porch and checking out some boxes of flooring before leaving.

This sighting comes just days after residents of the South Hills neighborhood in Charleston caught video of a large black bear roaming around their own community. Neighbors who saw the bear say he looked like he was eight to nine feet tall. One person said they saw the bear standing on their front lawn leaning on a tree, before it ventured on a couple minutes later.

Earlier this month, the principal at Zela Elementary School in Nicholas County got quite the surprise at a dumpster and another black bear played “ding-dong ditch” at a home in Fairmont.

On Monday, the Ceredo Police Department in Wayne County also posted on their Facebook alerting of several bear sightings over the past 10 days in the Walker’s Branch, Briarcliff and Crescent Hill areas. They say the Division of Natural Resources has been notified of the sightings.