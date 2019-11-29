Black Friday deals on adoptions at Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – On Black Friday only the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association you can find your new best friend for free. The event lasts until 8 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019.

The shelter is participating in Black Friday deals by offering priceless dogs and cats, excluding puppies and pure breeds. They are also offering free spay and neuter, vaccinations, microchipping and 30 days of free pet insurance.

This is the largest adoption event the shelter hosts every year and last year they had a total of 93 adoptions on Black Friday. The shelter is at maximum capacity and needs your help in finding everyone a home.

