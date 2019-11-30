Black Friday shoppers search for “in-store only” deals

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va (WOWK) – More than 165 million Americans are expected to shop during the next five days, according to the National Retail Federation. It’s the “in-store only” deals brick-and-mortar stores are using to get customers offline and inside. Shoppers telling 13 News they still shop online but add there are still extra perks to make the trip to get one of those special deals.

Portsmouth resident Dillon Smith says being able to test a product out before he buys it at a good price is key to why he’s shopping in-store today.

“Just to get the better deals,” Smith said. “I probably could have waited until Cyber Monday, but to be able to get hands-on with it, to get it the day of, that’s mostly why I go out.”

Abigail Dye, of Winfield, says she prefers to shop online but can still find a reason to head out and hit the stores.

“It makes it a lot easier and less stressful because I don’t have to run into people and try to race for things,” Dye said.

Dye says being in-person to see what’s there is one reason to put down the laptop and search the aisles.

“They always have really good deals and I normally get cheaper stuff,” Dye said. “And I like to people watch.”

Experts say even though online shopping is projected to be up 14-percent this year over last, it’s the special offers that draw people to skip the clicks and brave the lines.

“It runs out quicker online,” Dye said. “If you’re already here then you’re in line and you can’t be skipped or your computer can’t crash.”

