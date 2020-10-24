Black Lives Matter get out the vote rally uses umbrellas for messaging

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Not far from the long, early voting line at the Kanawha County Clerk’s office was a Black lives Matter get out the vote rally.

“Rain, sleet, snow whatever it is, Black lives still matter,” said Martece Washington, one of the demonstrators Saturday.

The rally was organized by the West Virginia Black Lives Matter chapter, who say they want to keep the BLM movement going.

Umbrellas with the names of Tamir Rice, Freda Gilmore, George Floyd and others who have been victims of police brutality were used for more than just the rain.

“My favorite thing that’s on these umbrellas is the word “vote” because we can do all of this but if we don’t get the correct people in power, we’re not going to make a difference,” said Washington.

“If we don’t vote, our message won’t be heard, a lot of Black people are discouraged from voting so we just want to make sure that they know that their vote matters,” said Jaila Millier, another demonstrator.

For this rally, the organizers used caution, disclosing the location at the last minute, and employing security.

Washington says BLM leaders constantly receive death threats so it’s needed.

“While we’re out here protesting the worst thing we can have happen is someone get hurt,” he said.

Still, Washingon says it was a good day.

“We’ve had a whole bunch of honks, people have parked came out of their cars to come and talk to us, we had couple of candidates stop by to show their support.”

