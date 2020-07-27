Black Lives Matter protests continue locally

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Black Lives Matter protests continue across the country and closer to home, in the Bluegrass State as protesters peacefully rallied in Grayson this afternoon, expressing their frustrations with the current justice system and police brutality.

Carter County residents joined the hundreds of thousands of people across the country, rallying for the police-involved death of Breonna Taylor.

Counter-protesters made their appearance today as well.

One protester said, “none of the black lives protesters here want to fight or hurt anyone, we’re literally just here to protest our equal rights and to advocate.”

Today’s protest joins the national movement to end police brutality, but in Grayson, protesters believe their cookie-cutter, predominantly white community is blind to racial injustice.

“I have a black daughter, she is mixed. Her dad is black and I am white but in society, she is looked on as a black girl. I will do what I need to do to protect her and her rights.”

Those chanting U-S-A are counter-protesters:

“Think that the overall message that’s being sent out is not one that ‘we are all children of god’.”

Another protester remarked, “yes, all lives do matter, that’s absolutely correct, but right now it’s not about all lives, it’s about black lives.”

Counter-protesters say they don’t disagree with the protest’s intentions, just in the way it’s going about.

One counter-protester remarked, “they’re citizens of this country, just the same way as we are. Are there injustices? yea, there’s injustices and they have the right to protest, that’s part of our constitution, that’s what makes our country great.”

Both protesters and counter-protesters hope to foster a community where all are equally accepted.

