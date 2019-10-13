Black Walnut Festival in Spencer is becoming more than just a local event

SPENCER, W.Va. (WOWK) – If you are in the town Spencer, hear music and kids laughing, and smell delicious food, then the Black Walnut Festival is in town.

The festival started in the City of Spencer this week, and the annual event is starting to create a big impact on the rest of that state and a few others. Mayor Terry Williams said for him the festival is like a class reunion.

“Its big time. I see people here today that I don’t see very often. People that I graduated high school with. It’s a great thing to get people to come back home,” Williams said.

This year marks the 65th annual festival, and Williams, who has been the Mayor of Spencer for 43 years, is amazed by how it has grown.

“It used to be more of a Central West Virginia homecoming festival but now it’s statewide. We have people coming from many, many states,” Williams.

Josh Gift and his family came from Ohio to attend the event on Saturday. He said, “We came to visit the family and enjoy the parade. The bands were great.”

The four-day event, which officially kicked off Thursday, is highlighted by a parade down Main Street on Saturday at noon.

About 120 groups participated including high school bands, civic and community organizations, first responders, and even the Governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice.

Mark Pauley, who was one of the announcers for the Black Walnut Parade, said some groups make a bigger impact than others, especially with the kids.

“A lot of politicians come through and they are always generous with candy. So that is great,” said Pauley.

The weather on Saturday morning had some people concerned that the parade might be canceled, but Williams said it would take a lot more than rain to prevent the event from happening.

“We have seen some snow flurries and a lot of rain a few times, but we don’t cancel anything. Once we have it set in stone we do it,” Williams said.

Pauley said the festival takes almost a year to put together, and Williams said the event brings in a lot of money to local businesses in Spencer, but he was quick to point out that the festival also costs a lot of money, but is worth every penny for the people Spencer and outside of it.

The Black Walnut Festival ends Sunday, and the mayor said about 20,000 people attend the festival every year.

