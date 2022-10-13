ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The 68th annual Black Walnut Festival kicked off this week in Roane County. The annual fall fest has a little bit of everything for everyone – from food vendors to craft shows and even rock climbing.

13 News talked with local residents to find out their favorite part of the festival. Here’s some of their answers:

“My favorite part of the festival is definitely the pumpkin ice-cream. I probably get like three ice creams the whole entire weekend. It’s my favorite,” said Mahailey Nicholson, Roane County resident.

“The best part is meeting new friends, seeing old people and just seeing everybody happy and hanging out,” said Trina Satterfield, Roane County resident.

“The Kid Parade on Friday, the big parade on Saturday, the museum, the quilting, some arts and crafts but a lot of the fair foods … Walnut ice-cream and pumpkin milkshakes too,” said Michael Anderson, Owner of Huskey’s Ice Cream.

Coming up this weekend, the festival will host its annual parade on Saturday, Oct. 15, and the Nut Run/Walk on Sunday, Oct. 16.

A full schedule of events and activities can be found on the Black Walnut Festival’s website.