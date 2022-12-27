HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Cleanup continues after a local church was flooded on Christmas morning.

Senior Pastor Jeff Davenport told 13 News that a water line broke at First Baptist Church of Hurricane at around 7:30 a.m., and the church was flooded.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dramatic surveillance video shows black water flooding the church. Davenport says sediment in the water caused the water to run black for a short period of time before it started running clear. He said that the water ran for an hour.

Several rooms were destroyed, including the preschool academy and the music library.

Those who showed up for Christmas service quickly jumped into action with shop vacs and squeegees to help clean up, but they still have a lot of work to do.

Regular church services will take place this weekend.