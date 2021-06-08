Blackwood named new Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam executive director

Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam says Dr. Andrew Blackwood will take on the role of executive director effective July 1, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Habitat for Humanity of Kanawha and Putnam has a new executive director.

The organization says Dr. Andrew Blackwood will take on the role effective July 1, 2021. The position has been held by Shawn means for the past three decades. Means announced in January he would be retiring.

Habitat says in the role, Dr. Blackwood will work to advance the organizations local housing initiatives by providing strategic direction and managing multiple programs including fundraising, construction, donor & volunteer relations, and daily office operations.

“While my background is somewhat non-traditional, my diverse collection of experiences prepares me well to think resourcefully and unconventionally to build strong relationships that are well-suited for Habitat for Humanity and the community in which it serves,” said Dr. Blackwood.

According to Habitat, Dr. Blackwood has earned degrees from the University of Charleston, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia University in mathematics, psychology, and education leadership. He previously served 16 years as executive director of the National Youth Science Foundation and 13 years as a mathematics professor at WVU Institute of Technology.

While working at the National Youth Science Foundation, Dr. Blackwood was the longest-serving director of the National Youth Science Camp. He also led the effort to acquire and develop the National Youth Science Center near Davis in Tucker County, WV, and has served on multiple state-wide STEM-education committees.

The organization says Dr. Blackwood has also worked to develop and implement grants that provide expanded STEM programs to students throughout the West Virginia.