Blasting scheduled along I-64 construction zone in WV

NITRO, WV (AP) — Parts of Interstate 64 in West Virginia will be closed periodically through the end of August while blasting work occurs as part of a widening and bridge project.

Blasting was set to start Monday. It will require rolling roadblocks on eastbound I-64 between the Cross Lanes exit and the U.S. Route 35 interchange at Scott Depot.

The Department of Transportation says one blast is scheduled Monday through Friday between the hours of noon at 2 p.m.

The project will widen the interstate to six lanes and also includes major upgrades to the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge.

Work is set to finish in October 2023.