Blasts scheduled this summer on I-64 near Nitro-St. Albans bridge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This summer, there will be daily blasts along I-64 near the Scott Depot interchange as crews begin the next phase of the Nitro-St Albans Bridge Improvement Project.

The very first blast is scheduled for Tuesday between 12 and 2 p.m.

The first scheduled blast for this project is Tuesday at 12:30 (tentatively). Traffic will be paced back. https://t.co/4tzbEibQUL — Larisa Casillas (@Larisa_Casillas) July 20, 2021

The project was approved by voters with a bond back in 2019, but things are finally beginning to take shape.

“There’s been a lot of dings and bang-ups and congestion through there for years and if there’s an accident, it’s usually bad,” said Jason Hamilton, a construction engineer with the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

The $224 million-dollar widening project will add two new lanes and two new bridges.

Hamilton says they first have to “break eggs to make an omelet.”

The WV DOT has scheduled more blasts, one per day until the end of August, which will require rolling roadblocks.

This means traffic will be paced so that no one is on the road when the blast happens.

Hamilton says, for now, traffic will not be heavily impacted even with the blasting, but as it gets closer to Fall, traffic will start to be redirected.

“So please just slow down, pay attention, don’t drive distracted, take the time so you get home and we get home,” he said.

Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2024.