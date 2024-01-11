MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Blenko Glass Company has announced its latest series of glassware, which is inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons (DnD) board game.

The new set, part of their “Game Night” collection, invokes the 12-sided (D12) and 20-sided (D20) dice used in the game and come in malachite green, turquoise blue and clear crystal.

Pictured: D20 Tumbler in Crystal; D20 Dice Tower Bud Vase in Turquoise; D12 Dice Tower Bud Vase in Crystal (Courtesy of Blenko Glass Company)

People can get a hold of a dice tower bud vase, a centerpiece bowl vase or enjoy a drink in a tumbler, all in either their D12 or D20 form. The steel moulds used, made by Metal Moulds Artist Phil Vinson, even leave a fingerprint texture on every piece made.

Pictured: D12 and D20 Bowl Vases in Crystal and Turquoise; D12 and D20 Dice Tower Bud Vases in Crystal and Turquoise (Courtesy of Blenko Glass Company) Pictured: D12 and D20 Bowl Vases in Crystal, Malachite and Turquoise; D12 and D20 Dice Tower Bud Vases in Crystal, Malachite, and Turquoise (Courtesy of Blenko Glass Company)

“Hard angles, geometric shapes, angular perfection – our D12 and D20 pieces evoke both the marvel and wonder of complex geometry and also shine in all kinds of decor! Our handcrafted moulds become handmade glass – each perfectly unique and perfectly formed,” the Blenko Glass Company release said.

If that’s not enough, the Game Night collection will also feature a 4-inch dragon suncatcher made by Customs Artist Jenni Gonze in either olive or malachite colors.