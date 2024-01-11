MILTON, WV (WOWK) — Blenko Glass Company has announced its latest series of glassware, which is inspired by the Dungeons & Dragons (DnD) board game.

The new set, part of their “Game Night” collection, invokes the 12-sided (D12) and 20-sided (D20) dice used in the game and come in malachite green, turquoise blue and clear crystal.

Pictured: D20 Tumbler in Crystal; D20 Dice Tower Bud Vase in Turquoise; D12 Dice Tower Bud Vase in Crystal (Courtesy of Blenko Glass Company)

People can get a hold of a dice tower bud vase, a centerpiece bowl vase or enjoy a drink in a tumbler, all in either their D12 or D20 form. The steel moulds used, made by Metal Moulds Artist Phil Vinson, even leave a fingerprint texture on every piece made.

Pictured: D12 and D20 Bowl Vases in Crystal and Turquoise; D12 and D20 Dice Tower Bud Vases in Crystal and Turquoise (Courtesy of Blenko Glass Company)
Pictured: D12 and D20 Bowl Vases in Crystal, Malachite and Turquoise; D12 and D20 Dice Tower Bud Vases in Crystal, Malachite, and Turquoise (Courtesy of Blenko Glass Company)

“Hard angles, geometric shapes, angular perfection – our D12 and D20 pieces evoke both the marvel and wonder of complex geometry and also shine in all kinds of decor! Our handcrafted moulds become handmade glass – each perfectly unique and perfectly formed,” the Blenko Glass Company release said.

If that’s not enough, the Game Night collection will also feature a 4-inch dragon suncatcher made by Customs Artist Jenni Gonze in either olive or malachite colors.

Olive dragon suncatcher (Courtesy of Blenko Glass Company)
Malachite dragon suncatcher (Courtesy of Blenko Glass Company)