Blood donations needed as COVID-19 concerns prompt cancellation of drives

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) If you are healthy and able to donate blood the American Red Cross is asking donors to stop by a blood drive in their neighborhood. The group said cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s blood supply and with the number of COVID-19 cases growing, things are getting even worse.

“We’ve had about 125 blood drives cancel which equates to about 3,500 units of uncollected blood,” explained Adam Reaves, Regional Donor Services Executive for the American Red Cross. “There’s a lot of challenges with locations that have limited either outside personnel or limited work travel or are encouraging folks to work from home. There are campuses that are closing early. So we are losing that opportunity to collect.”

Reaves said it is crucial that donors continue to give if they are healthy.

The Red Cross is taking extra precautions at drives across the country.

“We are working through plans to think about social spacing, you know our equipment, looking at spaces that our donors will come into contact with and putting in extra protocol to ensure we have extra hand sanitizer and sanitary wipes,” Reaves said.

According to the Red Cross there are no data or evidence that the novel coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus including this coronavirus, from a transfusion. But the Red Cross has implemented new blood donation deferrals out of an abundance of caution.

Individuals are asked to postpone their donation for 28 days following:

* Travel to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as

Iran, Italy and South Korea;

* Diagnosis of COVID-19, contact with a person who has or is suspected to have the

virus.

The Red Cross said as the situation evolves, they will continue to evaluate all emerging risks in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and industry partners to determine if additional intervention strategies are needed.

“We are also looking at checking donor temperatures even prior to donation just to take it one step to make sure that folks visiting our blood drives are healthy whether they are planning to donate or not,” Reaves said. “So we’d be doing that kind of pre-check prior to entering the blood drive.”

