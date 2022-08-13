CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It was a tasty time at Charleston’s Capitol Market on Saturday.



They were sizzlin’ up bacon, and chopping lettuce and tomatoes, for the first annual BLT sandwich-making competition, “Bring Home the Bacon.” The event coincides with “National Farmer’s Market Week” across the nation.

Contestants were judged on flavor, presentation and best use of locally sourced ingredients.

Dakota Farmer, of Charleston, took home the grand prize, with an Italian-influenced take on the classic bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich.

“I just kind of tapped into my Italian heritage, you know, and tried to knock it out of the park,” Farmer said. “So, I made a homemade pesto aioli and also had a homemade tomato-Calabrian chili pepper jam that I think was probably the game changer!”

13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis was one of the contest judges, and he agreed on the winning BLT.

For Farmer’s efforts, the winning BLT-maker will receive free bacon for an entire year from Johnnie’s Meat Market at Capitol Market.