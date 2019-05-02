Blue Smoke Salsa | Made in the Tri-State

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WOWK) – The tri-state, a place of beauty and wonder. It is a place where its natural features are sought after around the country. Those natural features are making big waves now in your grocery store!

Vandalia Incorporated, a located near Cross Lanes, brings fresh Appalachian ingredients to your dinner plate! From the sweet Blue Smoke salsa to decadent jams and jellies – and even their increasingly popular spicy copperhead bloody mary mix, Vandalia creates dozens of products made from this area for this area.

“I love the Mountain State – I love the culture here, but family is so important to me here.”

Meet Keith Pauley, President and CEO of Vandalia Incorporated. Keith is a product of the region who has moved back to the Mountain State to make a difference in his community.

“We put together a plan to build a new facility here in West Virginia and bring those jobs and the manufacturing and the distribution – all of those products back here into West Virginia and that’s why we have our new facility here in Cross Lanes”, remarked Pauley.

Dozens of products are created and manufactured out of the Cross Lanes shop, and the eateries are consumed across much of the East Coast – further highlighting the specialties of what the tri-state has to offer.

The increasing popularity has enabled Pauley to help out other businesses in the area.

“We can make about 500,000 cases of product in our new manufacturing facility, which is a little more capacity than what we need so we’ve offered this as a service to other West Virginia companies to make their products as well. A lot of companies start making their products in their own kitchens and their own garages”, commented Pauley.

The company recently expanded to include their products in over 600 locations across the eastern seaboard at Kroger stores.

For a list of local businesses that provide Vandalia’s local products, click here.

Pauley says that Vandalia Incorporated is hiring! If you are interested in working for their team, click here.