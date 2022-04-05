BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Two murder suspects from Bluefield saw their day in court in Mercer County today, April 5, 2022.

Isis Wallace and Nichole Brooks were both in court for the first time after they were extradited from Delaware earlier this week. Both were arraigned on charges including conspiracy and wanton endangerment involving a firearm, and first-degree murder.

While in magistrate court, both Wallace and Brooks asked to hire their own attorneys. Judge Sadler of the Mercer County Circuit Court said both Wallace and Brooks will be held without bond due to the nature of the crime.

According to the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department, gunshots were reportedly fired into a vehicle near the intersection of US Route 460 and Cumberland Road. The 13-year-old female was shot and transported to CAMC in Charleston. She died due to her injuries in the shooting. Police said Wallace and Brooks were driving the car where the gunshots came from.

Brooks and Wallace remain in Southern Regional Jail until their next court date.