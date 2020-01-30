Board of DD to hold town hall, answer questions

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — The Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold a town hall in Proctorville on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 6 pm. This, in the wake of the failure to pass a 2.5-mill levy during the 2019 general election.

Following that election, the Lawrence County Commissioners voted to put the controversial DD levy back on the March 2020 ballot after volunteers gathered more than 3,000 signatures to bring the issue up to the commissioners. Now, the Board of DD is wanting to make sure folks know more about what they do.

The town hall meeting will be held at the Rome Township Maintenance Building located at 9644 County Road 107 in Proctorville. Officials say the purpose of the town hall is to bring awareness to the public about different programs and services provided by the Board of DD, and how they play a role throughout the county.

Those in attendance will also hear from families directly impacted by these services. Officials say the welcome any questions the public may have as they want to make sure the public knows how their tax dollars would benefit the Board of DD should the levy pass in March. One thing that will undoubtedly be a challenge for supporters fo the levy is the fact primary elections tend to have low voter turnouts compared to general elections.

