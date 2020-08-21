Board of Health approves medical marijuana operations

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell-Huntington Board of Health voted to move ahead with medical cannabis operations in Cabell County.

Already, signs are popping up around Huntington.

“I mean, I always thought it would be inevitable, you know? It’s a trend that’s growing and I see the pros and cons to it. For medicinal purposes, I think that it’s important actually.” Aaron Caserta, supports the plan

In Cabell County, that medicinal marijuana is slowly becoming available.

Dr. Michael Kilkenny of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department tells us it was only after thorough research that the board made this decision.

“Believe me, the board of health put hours and hours of research into this question, and really the question was whether permits for medical cannabis would be approved or disapproved.” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, MD, MS, Physician Director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department

Approval of the resolution was by no means unanimous. The vote to pass it was split: three in favor, two against.

This is just on step in what will be a rather lengthy process.

“The Board of Health is one layer of approval that medical cannabis has to go through.” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, MD, MS, Physician Director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department

Now, the state Office of Medical Cannabis in West Virginia is free to approve applications for growing operations in the area.

Kilkenny says there have already been several applications to grow and process and dispense in Cabell County.

He says now the state Office of Medical Cannabis must approve those applications before anything can actually start operating.

How long that will take is, at this point, is still uncertain.

Folks around Huntington tell us they think it’s mostly a good thing.

“If it helps people with different types of medical problems, I don’t see a problem with it. As long as, you know, people don’t try to abuse it, I think it’s great.” Mason Finley, supports the plan

The entire process will soon be put to the test in Putnam County, which approved several medical marijuana measures during the primary election.

