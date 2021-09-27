Bob Dylan to stop in Charleston for tour

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Music legend Bob Dylan will be making a stop in Charleston as part of his tour.
According to a press release from the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Dylan will be at the Charleston Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, November 13th at 8 p.m.
The stop is part of Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour.
Tickets will be on sale beginning this Friday at 10 a.m.
Ticket prices are $50, $85 and $122.
