RIO GRANDE, OH (WOWK) – With fall harvest season just around the corner, Bob Evans Restaurants has announced the schedule for the 51st annual Farm Festival.

The festival is set to run from Friday, Oct. 14, 2022- Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at the Bob Evans Farm. The farm is located in Rio Grande, Ohio, on Route 588, which is just off U.S. 35 in Gallia County.

According to the Bob Evans Restaurants’ website, the Farm Festival has been celebrated near the start of fall harvest season since 1971 on the land where founder Bob Evans and his wife Jewell Evans ran their farm and set up the first restaurant, initially called “The Sausage Shop” before it was renamed “Bob Evans.” The first restaurant still stands on the property next to the Bob Evans Farm Restaurant Museum.

“Bob and Jewell Evans always took hospitality to another level, and Farm Fest is our annual opportunity to bring those values to life int he biggest possible way by inviting people to spend time with us down on the farm,” said Bob Holtcamp, president and chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “We have an incredible line up of headliners, artists and vendors that make Farm Fest the ultimate fall festival for people of all ages.”

This year, the celebration will include live music performances from acts including Cooper Alan, “The Voice” winners Girl Named Tom, Taps in Motion Cloggers, and the Great Lakes Timber Show. On Sunday, the festival will also include Kyle and Brittany Shaeffer Music Ministry and Worship Service by Bob Powell. Organizers say the event will also feature fall-favorite foods, Southern Ohio Axe Throwing, horseshoe pitching, family-friendly activities, and the annual Rockets Over Rio firework show. Officials say more than 60 artisans will also have booths at the festival to showcase and sell their work.

For a full schedule of live entertainment, visit the Farm Festival page of the company’s website.

Officials say tickets for the festival are $5 per person at the gate, with free admission for children ages 5 and under. Ride wristbands will be available at $5 for those 12 years of age and under and $10 for those the hours of operation for this year’s festival include:

Friday, Oct. 14 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15, – 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with Rockets Over Rio scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16, – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free, on-site camping will also be available for attendees from Tuesday, Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 16, organizers say. Spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and reservations are not needed.