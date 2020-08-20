Body found at local state park

GREENUP, KY, (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after a body was found at a state park.
Troopers say they received a call from Greenbo State Park employees Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 saying a woman had been found dead after failing to check out of her room.
The KSP has identified the woman as Dedera Michele Marcum, 47, of Grayson. They say an autopsy is scheduled and no foul play is suspected at this time.
