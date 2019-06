WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – According to Wayne County dispatchers a body was found Sunday afternoon around 7 p.m. in the Prichard area. Dispatch says a group of kids found the body.

West Virginia State Police are currently investigating but dispatch said no foul play is suspected at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.