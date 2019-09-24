Body found in front of Mary C. Snow Elementary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department says a body was found by the sidewalk in front of Mary C. Snow Elementary School this morning. Police say an officer on a routine patrol discovered the body sometime after 3 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Police say that the body was an unknown black man and no identification was found on the person. They say there was no evidence of foul play, and the body has been sent for autopsy.

The body was found along a fenceline on Florida Street near the Mary C. Snow Elementary School sign. Police say the body was off of the school’s campus.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.