BELLE, W.Va. (WOWK) – The body of a man has been found in Kanawha County in the morning of Wednesday, August 14th, 2019. The body was reported sometime after 8 AM in the 1500 block of Witcher Creek Road in Belle, West Virginia.

Both the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police are investigating. WOWK 13 News Reporter Haley Kosik is headed to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.