PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two fisherman discovered human remains in the Kanawha River around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, the body was found in the Buffalo Bridge area, about a quarter mile downstream on the Buffalo side of the Kanawha River.
According to the post, the medical examiner found a wallet in the man’s pocket with a West Virginia ID.
Stay with WOWK for the latest.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Wayne County reports first COVID-19 case
- Body found in Kanawha River
- St. Albans girl brings joy to her grandfather’s life through music
- Kanawha County approves ‘Hero Pay’ for county employees on COVID-19’s frontlines
- ICYMI: April 7 tristate COVID-19 update
- As U.S. marks 10,000 coronavirus deaths, Trump hopeful situation will improve
- Marshall University confirms employee with COVID-19
- Fandual Sportsbook to offer political betting exclusively in WV
- Wisconsin voters wait for hours, others stay home amid virus
- ‘Zoom-bombing’: What it is and how to prevent it from happening during your next call