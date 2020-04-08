Body found in Kanawha River

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two fisherman discovered human remains in the Kanawha River around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, the body was found in the Buffalo Bridge area, about a quarter mile downstream on the Buffalo side of the Kanawha River.

According to the post, the medical examiner found a wallet in the man’s pocket with a West Virginia ID.

