Body found in Kenova, WV identified, investigation continues

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) – A woman found dead in Kenova last week has been identified by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kenova Police and investigators with the Medical Examiner’s Office used fingerprints to identify the woman as Samantha Dawn Adkins, 41, according to the Kenova Police Department. Family members have been notified of the death.

Adkins had been sharing an apartment in the 2000 block of Walnut Street. She recently moved to Kenova from Huntington. According to police, she appeared to have been dead for approximately two weeks when her body was discovered.

Police responded to the 2000 block of Walnut Street Thursday, April 30, around 10 a.m. after a person called saying they had entered a woman’s apartment and found her dead. The person said he was a former friend, and when he found the front door slightly open, he entered. The woman’s body was discovered in a bedroom and police determined the discovery as suspicious.

The Medical Examiner’s Office investigation is continuing, and toxicology results are pending. The Kenova Police Department says while a manner of death will not be assigned to this case until those toxicology results can be reviewed, investigators are reporting the Medical Examiner found no signs of trauma.

The Kenova Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the recent activities of Samantha Adkins to contact their dispatch center at 304-453-5555. If necessary, those with information can remain anonymous.

