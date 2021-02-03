Body found in Kentucky identified as missing WV man

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The body of a man found in the Ohio River in Kentucky has been identified as a missing West Virginia man.

According to the Kentucky State Police, the body found at the Greenup Locks and Dam Jan. 24, has been positively identified as Gordon Massie of South Charleston, WV. Massie was reported missing around 10 p.m., December 2nd, 2020. At that time, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said his vehicle, which also held his phone, was located overnight in South Charleston.

Troopers say foul play is not suspected, and the case remains under investigation. KSP, the KCSO, the Greenup County Coroner’s Office and the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office worked in conjunction to identify Massie.