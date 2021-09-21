Body found in Pike County, Kentucky

PHELPS, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police are investigating in Pike County after an unidentified body was found in the Phelps area.

Troopers say KSP received a call just after 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 regarding a possible deceased human body. According to the Kentucky State Police, the initial investigation shows the body was located near an abandoned surface mining access road.

The body has been sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification, according to the Kentucky State Police. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

