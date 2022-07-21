MILTON, WV (WOWK) — A body was found in a vehicle on the shoulder of I-64E near the Milton exit.

According to the Milton Police Department Chief Joe Parsons, the body was found around noon on Thursday by an officer checking on the vehicle.

Parsons says they believe the driver pulled off the interstate between 11 a.m. and noon.

He says, at this point, the person’s death is believed to be the result of a medical emergency.

There is a possibility the body will be sent for an autopsy, Parsons says.

The Milton PD is continuing its investigation.