Body found in Charleston confirmed as hit-and-run crash

UPDATE 10:15 a.m. 6/15/2020: A person has died after being struck during a hit-and-run crash in the 1500 block of Smith Road in Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department says officers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian being struck around 11:50 p.m. Officers and the Charleston Fire Department found the pedestrian, described as a white male, dead when they arrived at the scene.

Police say the pedestrian’s name is being withheld until the family is notified. The crash remains under investigation.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A body was found in Charleston late Sunday night.

According to dispatchers, the body was located near the intersection of Oakwood Rd. and Smith Rd.

Law enforcement responded around 11:55 p.m.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating.

